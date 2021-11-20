Carlos Correa may lose interest from 1 team for key reason

There appears to be plenty of interest in free agent shortstop Carlos Correa, but another team may be hesitant to pursue him for one major reason.

Correa is expected to seek upwards of $300 million in free agency, and that price tag is proving to be a bit much for some teams. That includes the Detroit Tigers, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. The Tigers “love” Correa but are reluctant to offer that sort of contract due to their array of needs.

Tigers do love Carlos Correa but have heard from Tigers people who insist they will not spend $300M on any one player due to multiple needs. They are considering Javier Baez and Marcus Semien (and possibly Trevor Story though that’s unconfirmed), who won’t command that figure. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 19, 2021

The Tigers would make for a good fit for Correa. They need a shortstop and are managed by former Astros skipper A.J. Hinch, and that connection has already fueled rumors. However, if Correa’s price tag remains high, the Tigers may just look elsewhere.

Correa should be popular even if the Tigers are reluctant to pursue him at his current price. However, it may concern him that some other teams appear to have the same issue.

