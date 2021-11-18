Carlos Correa’s notable meeting sparks free agency rumors

Carlos Correa is perhaps the hottest name on the free agent market, which means his every move is being watched by fans and baseball figures alike. On Thursday, Correa had one particularly notable meeting that sent some into a frenzy.

The star free agent shortstop was spotted in Houston on Thursday having lunch with Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch. It’s no secret that the Tigers plan to be aggressive in free agency, and are also in need of a shortstop.

Carlos Correa and AJ Hinch were spotted together today in Houston pic.twitter.com/Kn3kvuF6Cr — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 18, 2021

It’s worth noting that Correa played for Hinch in Houston, so it’s not as if this is out of the blue. ESPN’s Jeff Passan did confirm that the pair had breakfast, and talked so much they stayed until lunch. Passan did make clear, however, that no deal is imminent between Correa and the Tigers.

Yes, free agent shortstop Carlos Correa and Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch had breakfast today. Yes, the conversation was so good they stayed until lunch. Yes, the Tigers badly need a shortstop. No, it does not mean Correa is close to signing with Detroit. Lots of offseason. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 18, 2021

That said, it makes sense for there to be mutual interest here. Beyond the preexisting tie between Hinch and Correa, the shortstop has signaled his willingness to join a rebuilding team.

On the other hand, Correa has sent some hints about other potential places of interest. It looks like it might be a while before he comes to a decision.

Photo: Aug 4, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports