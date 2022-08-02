Carlos Correa had good quote about Twins’ trade deadline acquisition

The Minnesota Twins made a series of moves on Tuesday ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline, and Carlos Correa seems to be a fan of the team’s work.

The Twins acquired pitchers Tyler Mahle, Michael Fulmer and Jorge Lopez. Mahle will add some important depth to the rotation.

After struggling to start the season, Mahle went 3-2 with a 3.20 ERA in June and July combined.

Correa sure likes what he saw when he looked closer at Mahle’s stats.

“I looked at his Baseball Savant page and saw a lot of red,” Correa said of Mahle, via Aaron Gleeman.

Baseball Savant provides in-depth analytics. On his page, Mahle is in the red for many percentile rankings, which indicates he is better than league average in most categories.

The Twins traded Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Steve Hajjar to Cincinnati for Mahle. Minnesota entered Tuesday 54-48 and leading the AL Central by a game over Cleveland.