Carlos Correa restricting wife from beauty salon visits for hair and nails

Carlos Correa is setting some guidelines with his wife as MLB embarks on its goal of playing a shortened 2020 season.

Correa knows that the ability to play a season requires heightened cooperation from all participants. He says he and his wife will be doing their parts to avoid situations that could expose them to COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters over the weekend, Correa said he would mostly just be going to and from the ballpark during the season. His wife Daniella knows that means she will be forgoing visits to the beauty salon until after the season ends.

Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) doing all he can to stay safe: “It’s up to us players what we do when we leave the stadium.I feel like if u go home there’s a really low chance that u can contract COVID..My wife she knows,no getting her nails done,no getting her hair done right now” pic.twitter.com/D4vCI3kE4d — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) July 5, 2020

“It’s up to us. It’s up to us players, what we do when we leave the stadium … I feel like if you go home, there is a low chance that you can contract COVID, especially if nobody in your household is going out either,” Correa said Sunday. “When I talk to my wife, she knows — no getting your nails done, no getting your hair done right now. It’s only two months. We’re going to be home, we’re going to stay here, and we’re going to focus on the baseball season. Once everything is done, then you can go to get your nails done and everything else.”

Daniella Correa was Miss Texas USA in 2016 and describes herself as a lifestyle and beauty vlogger. She will be making sacrifices to help ensure the best chances of an MLB season taking place.

Correa, 25, batted .279/.358/.568 with 21 home runs and a .926 OPS last season. His Astros have posted a winning percentage above .600 each of the last three seasons, making the World Series twice in that span, winning it all in 2017, though they later were punished for cheating.