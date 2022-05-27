Ex-All Star pitcher receives 80-game suspension from MLB

A former All-Star pitcher is facing a more difficult road back to an MLB roster.

Carlos Martinez has been suspended 80 games by MLB, the league announced Friday. Martinez was suspended because he tested positive for the banned substance Ibutamoren.

Martinez, 30, pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals from 2013-2021. He went 62-52 with a 3.74 ERA during his Cardinals career, making the All-Star team in 2015 and 2017.

Martinez has struggled the last two seasons. He went 0-3 with a 9.90 ERA in 2020 and 4-9 with a 6.23 ERA last season. The 6-foot pitcher missed time last season due to a thumb injury.

Martinez pitched for the Giants during spring training and was released last month. The Red Sox then picked him up but released him after he struggled in the minors.

The suspension on top of his recent struggles could make it extremely difficult for him to make it back to the majors again.