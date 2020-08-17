Casey Mize to make MLB debut for Tigers on Wednesday

A former first overall pick will be making his MLB debut this week.

The Detroit Tigers announced Monday that 2018 No. 1 pick Casey Mize will make his major league debut on Wednesday when he starts against the Chicago White Sox. The Tigers are also giving a debut to Tarik Skubal, another of the organization’s top prospect, as he is slated to start Tuesday.

Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize are both coming to the big leagues. Tigers GM Al Avila says Skubal will start Tuesday. Mize will start Wednesday. — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) August 17, 2020

Mize has looked ready for the majors for a while, but the Tigers took it slow, possibly partially to control his service time. In 21 starts at Single-A and Double-A in 2019, he posted a 2.55 ERA, striking out 106 batters in 109.1 minor league innings. He also threw a no-hitter at Double-A Erie.

The 23-year-old is a consensus top-15 prospect on lists produced by Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, and MLB.com. He’s part of a strong core of prospects that includes 2020 No. 1 pick Spencer Torkelson, who also has an outside shot of appearing with the MLB team this season.