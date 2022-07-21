 Skip to main content
CC Sabathia was not happy with Derek Jeter’s birthday greeting

July 21, 2022
by Grey Papke
Oct 3, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins chief executive officer Derek Jeter addresses the media at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

CC Sabathia and Derek Jeter spent six seasons together with the New York Yankees, so the two got to know each other quite well. Well enough, at least, that Jeter could get away with making a pretty brutal joke about Sabathia’s birthday.

Sabathia celebrated his 42nd birthday on Thursday, and his former Yankees teammate did not forget about the big day. Jeter sent Sabathia a social media message, though he wished Sabathia a happy 50th birthday instead.

Sabathia’s response was to threaten to delete Jeter’s account and clarify that he is absolutely not 50.

Sabathia’s final MLB season was only three years ago in 2019. He can rightly point out that pretty much nobody has the longevity to pitch well into their 40s, so nobody can accuse him of being that old.

Sabathia and Jeter are clearly close. In fact, it was Sabathia who helped shed some light on Jeter’s abrupt exit from the Miami Marlins earlier this year.

