CC Sabathia jokes about ‘comeback’ after looking incredibly fit at Yankees camp

CC Sabathia is looking as fit as ever.

The New York Yankees shared a few photos of Sabathia at the team’s summer camp Tuesday, and the former ace looks incredible.

Carsten Combo pic.twitter.com/6JWVGG9Db8 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 7, 2020

Sabathia even joked about a “comeback” when retweeting the Yankees’ photos.

Don’t call it a comeback https://t.co/fmna2JNwz7 — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) July 7, 2020

Now 39, Sabathia was listed at 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds during his playing career. He experimented with slimming down during his career but actually experienced his worst ERA in 2013 and 2014 when he got skinny. He later decided that weighing around 300 pounds was ideal for his pitching career.

Sabathia is working with the Yankees as a special adviser. The six-time All-Star expressed his desire to be around the team and help out young players.