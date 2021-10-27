Charlie Morton knocked out of World Series with broken leg

Charlie Morton exited his Game 1 start of the World Series on Tuesday in Houston due to swelling his right ankle from a comebacker. The Atlanta Braves starter was said to be in too much pain to continue pitching. Now we know why.

The Braves announced that X-rays showed Morton has a fracture in his leg.

RHP Charlie Morton underwent X-rays tonight that revealed a right fibula fracture. He will miss the remainder of the World Series and is expected to be ready for Spring Training in 2022. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 27, 2021

The broken leg unsurprisingly will knock Morton out of the rest of the World Series against the Astros.

What is crazy is that Morton pitched a full inning and got three more outs despite the fractured leg. He’s a tough guy.

Morton was one of the Braves’ biggest horses this postseason, along with Max Fried and Ian Anderson. They will attempt to win the World Series without him.

Morton also just got a $20 million extension from the Braves for next season. Now he will spend the offseason recovering from his injury.