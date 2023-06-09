Blue Jays pitcher had great response to being pulled

Starting pitchers rarely like it when they are pulled from a game, but Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt at least understood the move manager John Schneider made Wednesday against the Houston Astros.

Bassitt was excellent for eight innings against Houston, but came out after just 81 pitches as Toronto opted for closer Jordan Romano in the 9th. One might expect Bassitt to be unhappy with that, but the Blue Jays pitcher had a pretty funny explanation for why he could live with it.

Chris Bassitt on being pulled after 81 pitches and 8 IP: "If you know me at all, I'll fight analytics 'til I die. But I knew I had to face Alvarez in the ninth … I'm not sure if you know my numbers against him, but they're not good." #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 8, 2023

Bassitt is not wrong. In 17 career plate appearances against Alvarez, he has given up four home runs. In a 3-2 game, a home run would have, at minimum, tied the game. Romano managed to close out the game by pitching around a leadoff double, and got Alvarez to line out as well.

Full credit to Bassitt for his brutal honesty, although that seems to be a trademark of his.