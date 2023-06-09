 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, June 9, 2023

Blue Jays pitcher had great response to being pulled

June 9, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Chris Bassitt leaving the mound

Apr 30, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) heads for the dugout after during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Starting pitchers rarely like it when they are pulled from a game, but Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt at least understood the move manager John Schneider made Wednesday against the Houston Astros.

Bassitt was excellent for eight innings against Houston, but came out after just 81 pitches as Toronto opted for closer Jordan Romano in the 9th. One might expect Bassitt to be unhappy with that, but the Blue Jays pitcher had a pretty funny explanation for why he could live with it.

“If you know me at all, I’ll fight analytics ’til I die. But I knew I had to face (Yordan) Alvarez in the ninth,” Bassitt said. “I’m not sure if you know my numbers against him, but they’re not good.”

Bassitt is not wrong. In 17 career plate appearances against Alvarez, he has given up four home runs. In a 3-2 game, a home run would have, at minimum, tied the game. Romano managed to close out the game by pitching around a leadoff double, and got Alvarez to line out as well.

Full credit to Bassitt for his brutal honesty, although that seems to be a trademark of his.

Article Tags

Chris Bassitt
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus