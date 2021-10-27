Chris Christie advising Mets on search for new team president

The New York Mets are turning to an unlikely source for guidance in their search for a new president of baseball operations.

The New York Daily News’ Deesha Thosar reported Wednesday that ex-New Jersey governor Chris Christie is among those advising Mets owner Steve Cohen on the team’s front office search. Thosar adds that Christie joined the Mets’ Board of Directors in February and that his son Andrew also works for the team as their coordinator of amateur and international scouting.

The Mets continue to leave no stone unturned in the hunt for a new team president but have whiffed on all their desired targets thus far. The latest rumors are that this accomplished candidate could end up with the job.

As for Christie, he has kept a lower profile since leaving office in 2018. He does not seem to be the most popular person with Mets fans though. After all, Christie once got booed at one of their games not too long ago.

Photo: Former Governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie, speaks during the Desert Town Hall in Indian Wells on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. Mandatory Credit: Taya Gray/ Special to The Desert Sun