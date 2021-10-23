World Series-winning executive could have interest in Mets job

The New York Mets’ search for a team president has struck out with every major target so far. They may have a shot at someone whose name isn’t quite as prestigious, but whose accomplishments are.

According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, former San Francisco Giants general manager Brian Sabean would be very interested in the opportunity to run the Mets. Sabean, currently a special assistant for the Giants, is said to be “going stir crazy” and would embrace the opportunity to run a team again. Sabean also has a history in New York, having scouted for the Yankees in the 1990s.

Thosar adds that the Mets would also have a greater chance of landing Bruce Bochy as manager if they hired Sabean. Sabean was GM when the Giants hired Bochy as manager in 2007.

One thing that is not clear is whether the Mets’ interest in Sabean is mutual. There is currently no indication that owner Steve Cohen has sought to speak to Sabean.

Sabean’s resume does speak for itself. He served as GM of the Giants from 1997-2014. He oversaw three World Series titles, and his team made a fourth appearance in 2002. He may not have the fame of a Billy Beane, but he’d probably be a less controversial choice than some other names that might be available.

