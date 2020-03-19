Chris Sale had elbow pain when he resumed throwing program

Another factor in the decision for Chris Sale to undergo Tommy John surgery has emerged.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Sale resumed his throwing program on Monday after being shut down for two weeks. Pain in the Red Sox pitcher’s elbow resurfaced.

Chris Sale had just resumed his throwing program Monday after being shut down for two weeks when the pain resurfaced. He'll be out now until late 2021 or the start of the 2022 season for the #RedSox — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 19, 2020

The pain resurfacing likely convinced both parties that Tommy John surgery was an eventuality. They probably figured that if there was any time for him to undergo surgery and miss a season, now would be it due to the season’s delay.

Sale is making $30 million this year, which is the first of a five-year, $145 million extension he signed with Boston. The southpaw went 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA last season, which was the worst year of his career.