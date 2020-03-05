pixel 1
header
Thursday, March 5, 2020

Chris Sale diagnosed with flexor strain, will not need surgery

March 5, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Chris Sale

The Boston Red Sox gathered several opinions on the latest arm issue Chris Sale is experiencing, and the news could have been much worse for the left-hander and the team.

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke confirmed on Thursday that doctors have not recommended any type of surgery for Sale, including Tommy John. Sale was diagnosed with a flexor strain in his left elbow and will take a week off from throwing before being reevaluated.

While that is certainly much better than needing Tommy John surgery, it is still a concern for the Red Sox. Sale was already going to miss the start of the season as he worked to regain his strength after battling pneumonia, and there is no timetable for when he might return to the rotation.

Sale, 30, had a rough season last year in which he posted a 6-10 record with a 4.40 ERA. He had elbow issues then as well, and he also dealt with fatigue in his throwing shoulder down the stretch in 2018 that led to concerns about his velocity in the postseason.

The Red Sox traded David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of the Mookie Betts deal, so Sale’s health adds another major question mark to their starting rotation heading into the year.


JOIN THOUSANDS OF SPORTS FANS
Download the LBS app on your iOS device here
Like and Follow LBS on Facebook here
Follow on Twitter for all our stories here

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus