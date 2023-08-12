Chris Sale had funny message for Miguel Cabrera after their final meeting

Friday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers almost certainly marks the final time Chris Sale and Miguel Cabrera will ever face each other. Cabrera is set to retire at the end of the season, and Sale was happy to acknowledge that during their final meeting.

Sale jokingly credited himself with helping Cabrera get to the Hall of Fame after the game, acknowledging that he has not had a great deal of success against the Detroit Tigers slugger during his career.

Sale on expressing respect for Cabrera on the field: “You’re welcome, Miggy. I helped you get to the Hall of Fame.” — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) August 12, 2023

Sale played for the Chicago White Sox before being traded to Boston, so he and Cabrera saw plenty of each other during Cabrera’s best years. In 70 career plate appearances against Sale, Cabrera hit .288 with four home runs and a .525 slugging percentage. Sale did hold him hitless on Friday, though.

Cabrera has received tributes from plenty of opponents this season, even from pitchers like Sale that he has mashed again. It sounds like Sale won’t miss those days, though he may have to watch out for Cabrera’s son someday.