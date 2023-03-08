Video: Miguel Cabrera’s 11-year-old son slugs huge home run

Miguel Cabrera’s young son isn’t even a teenager yet, but he’s already turning heads with his baseball ability.

A clip of Cabrera’s 11-year-old son Christopher hitting a big home run in a travel ball game has gone viral. The clip shows Cabrera’s son launching a big home run to deep center field.

Miguel Cabrera’s 11-year-old son drops bombs pic.twitter.com/oAGthic2dR — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) March 7, 2023

What stands out immediately are a few things.

One, Cabrera is about double the size of the pitcher and seems like he should be playing with 13 and 14-year-olds. Two, the kid is already hitting monster bombs. Where did that ball even land? Did it go out of the stadium?

How long before he’s drafted and playing in the big leagues? There’s little doubt he’s now on the radar for some scouts.

Cabrera is 39 and making $32 million this season. He’s a future Hall of Fame player but has mostly been a drag since signing his 8-year, $248 million extension. If his son can come anywhere close to his father’s career, he’ll be in great shape.