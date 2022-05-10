Chris Woodward walks back his Yankee Stadium comments

Chris Woodward is rethinking things after drawing attention for his comments about Yankee Stadium.

The Texas Rangers manager was irritated after his team lost to the New York Yankees 2-1 in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday. Gleyber Torres beat the Rangers with a walk-off home run to the short porch in right field. Woodward complained that the ball would have been an out at most parks (even though data says otherwise).

Woodward was asked about the comments later and backpedaled. He clarified that he was making a joke.

We informed Chris Woodward that he was trending on Twitter (and why), and asked if he wanted to address it. pic.twitter.com/dDCGAyf1aZ — Levi Weaver (@ThreeTwoEephus) May 9, 2022

“It was a joke,” Woodward said. “Listen, I love this place. This is like one of the cathedrals in all of sports. Everybody knows it’s a short porch in right field. It was more of a joke than anything. We hit one of our own in this game, so I guess karma’s funny that way. But no, I love this place. It’s a beautiful ballpark.”

Watching the original comments (seen here), Woodward seemed to be frustrated and salty more than having a laugh. You would probably be frustrated too if your team were 11-16.