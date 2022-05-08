 Skip to main content
Rangers manager blasts Yankee Stadium after walk-off homer

May 8, 2022
by Grey Papke
Chris Woodward looking on

Sep 6, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) watches in the dugout during a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers lost in walkoff fashion to the New York Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday, and Rangers manager Chris Woodward was so salty about it.

Gleyber Torres hit a solo home run to right in the bottom of the 9th in a 2-1 Yankees win. The ball looked to be a no-doubter, at least in Yankee Stadium.

Still, Woodward was not pleased. After the game, he delivered a very salty quote, blaming the short porch for the home run and calling it an “easy out in 99 percent of ballparks.”

“It’s a small ballpark. That’s an easy out in 99 percent of ballparks,” Woodward said after the game. “The wind wasn’t helping today, obviously. 3-1 count, (Rangers pitcher John King) is one guy that, you put him back out there, you go, okay, he’s not going to give up a homer. Just happened to hit it in a Little League ballpark to right field.”

Yes, right field at Yankee Stadium is a notorious short porch. However, Woodward’s criticisms are not backed by data. According to Statcast, the ball traveled a respectable 369 feet, and would have been out of 26 of 30 stadiums.

The Rangers lost a tough game, and Woodward’s frustration at that is understandable. He just sounds bitter here, though, and it’s not the first time he’s sounded needlessly cranky over something an opponent did.

