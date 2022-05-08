Rangers manager blasts Yankee Stadium after walk-off homer

The Texas Rangers lost in walkoff fashion to the New York Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday, and Rangers manager Chris Woodward was so salty about it.

Gleyber Torres hit a solo home run to right in the bottom of the 9th in a 2-1 Yankees win. The ball looked to be a no-doubter, at least in Yankee Stadium.

GLEYBER TORRES WALKOFF HOME RUN! YANKEES WIN! pic.twitter.com/sDaYQVz9Qi — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 8, 2022

Still, Woodward was not pleased. After the game, he delivered a very salty quote, blaming the short porch for the home run and calling it an “easy out in 99 percent of ballparks.”

“It’s a small ballpark. That’s an easy out in 99 percent of ballparks,” Woodward said after the game. “The wind wasn’t helping today, obviously. 3-1 count, (Rangers pitcher John King) is one guy that, you put him back out there, you go, okay, he’s not going to give up a homer. Just happened to hit it in a Little League ballpark to right field.”

Yes, right field at Yankee Stadium is a notorious short porch. However, Woodward’s criticisms are not backed by data. According to Statcast, the ball traveled a respectable 369 feet, and would have been out of 26 of 30 stadiums.

Gleyber Torres vs John King#RepBX Home Run 💣 Exit velo: 106.5 mph

Launch angle: 28 deg

Proj. distance: 369 ft This would have been a home run in 26/30 MLB ballparks TEX (1) @ NYY (2)

🔻 9th pic.twitter.com/nOhTfVxbe6 — Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) May 8, 2022

The Rangers lost a tough game, and Woodward’s frustration at that is understandable. He just sounds bitter here, though, and it’s not the first time he’s sounded needlessly cranky over something an opponent did.