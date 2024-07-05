Diamondbacks announcer had epic call of Christian Walker crushing Dodgers again

Someone needs to check if Christian Walker secretly stole the deed to Dodger Stadium because the Arizona Diamondbacks slugger has completely owned the Dodgers on their home field this season.

On Thursday, Walker got into the Fourth of July spirit with some huge bat-induced fireworks over the Los Angeles skyline.

In the first inning, Walker sent a 94-mph fastball from Dodgers rookie Landon Knack into the seats in left-center field to give the D-Backs a 2-0 lead.

Walker doubled down in the third inning with a 400-foot 2-run blast to left field to extend the lead to 4-0.

Diamondbacks announcer Steve Berthiaume captured the energy of the moment perfectly.

“Another one’s on its way! Christian Walker has taken over Dodger Stadium,” Berthiaume said. “There is no explanation for this. It just goes on, and on, and on. It’s amazing! This defies all logic!”

"ANOTHER ONE'S ON ITS WAY. CHRISTIAN WALKER HAS TAKEN OVER DODGER STADIUM. THERE IS NO EXPLANATION FOR THIS. IT JUST GOES ON AND ON AND ON. IT'S AMAZING." Steve Berthiaume on the call as Christian Walker hits another home run at Dodger Stadium. Seven in six games. pic.twitter.com/KvpPCnUiGZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 5, 2024

The home run was Walker’s seventh at Dodger Stadium this season in just six games. It was also Walker’s fourth homer over his last six Dodger Stadium at-bats.

Walker became the first person to homer in five straight games at Dodger Stadium since Joc Pederson did it in 2015 as a member of the Dodgers. Fittingly enough, Pederson, who now plays for the Diamondbacks, also hit a big fly on Thursday.

Joc Pederson homers in his old stomping grounds! pic.twitter.com/xuxz1ZTirD — MLB (@MLB) July 5, 2024

Walker entered Thursday’s Diamondbacks-Dodgers clash with a .387 batting average, slugging percentage of 1.129, and an OPS of 1.589 in 8 games against the Dodgers this season. Anybody who thought those numbers were finally going down would have been sorely mistaken.