Christian Walker makes big mistake on bases during Game 3

October 30, 2023
by Larry Brown
Christian Walker ready to slide

Christian Walker delivered a big hit in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night, but then he undid his good work with a mistake.

Walker led off the bottom of the second inning at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. with a double off Max Scherzer. The next batter was Tommy Pham, who singled to right field. Walker was tracking the ball and got a slow start toward third, so Diamondbacks third base coach Tony Perezchica put up a stop sign, telling Walker to stop at third. But Walker ran through the stop sign and headed for home, where he was easily thrown out by Adolis Garcia.

Here you can see Walker with his head down, not looking at his coach:

Instead of having runners on the corners with nobody out, Arizona wound up with just a runner on first with one out. The mistake by Walker was a big momentum killer.

Scherzer settled in to get the next two batters out end exit the inning with the game scoreless.

As if that weren’t enough, in the top of the third, Texas got a double from Nathaniel Lowe, an RBI single by Marcus Semien, and a 2-run home run from Corey Seager to make it 3-0.

Arizona had a golden opportunity to take the lead early in the game and blew it.

