Christian Yelich relieved after ‘luckiest home run in baseball history’

Christian Yelich had some self-deprecating humor on Thursday after getting a much-needed big hit.

Yelich entered the Milwaukee Brewers’ game against the Chicago White Sox with only three hits and 16 strikeouts in eight games this season. In the top of the fifth inning, he hit a fly ball to left field that bounced in fair territory and allowed him to get his first career inside-the-park home run.

INSIDE-THE-PARK HOME RUN FROM CHRISTIAN YELICH!!! That slump is a thing of the past #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/AViQnn5TZ5 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) August 7, 2020

The homer tied the game and was part of a nice effort for Yelich, who walked four times and scored three runs.

After the game, Yelich called the homer the “luckiest in baseball history” and said he had been “awful” all year.

Self-deprecating Christian Yelich was strong tonight. "It was nice to be able to differentiate balls and strikes again instead of just blindly waving at things and hoping they throw something off your bat." — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 7, 2020

He’s been so bad that all it took was one hit to get him over .100 for the season. The 2018 NL MVP is now batting .111/.256/.306 this season. Sometimes all it takes is one lucky shot like that to turn things around. Maybe he could use another visit with the home run king too.