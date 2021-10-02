Clayton Kershaw leaves final regular season start with apparent injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be sweating the health of Clayton Kershaw after he left Friday’s start against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Kershaw was making what would be his final appearance of the regular season and did not look sharp against Milwaukee. He allowed three earned runs on five hits in 1.2 innings, striking out one. During the second inning, he left the game after talking with a trainer.

Clayton Kershaw exits game early with an apparent injury after going just 1.2 IP and throwing 42 pitches. Nothing but positive vibes and well wishes for Kersh. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/3hnKs5uDw9 — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) October 2, 2021

It wasn’t clear what was bothering Kershaw. The left-hander missed much of the 2021 season due to elbow inflammation, and had only returned from that two weeks ago. The 33-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

The Dodgers are likely headed to the Wild Card game to face the St. Louis Cardinals. The good news is they have plenty of elite pitching to lean on even without Kershaw, but that absence would certainly be felt if they make it into the NLDS.