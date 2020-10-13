Report: Dodgers hope Clayton Kershaw could pitch Game 3 or 4

Clayton Kershaw won’t be starting Game 2 of the NLCS for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the team is reportedly hopeful that his absence will be brief.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB.com, the Dodgers are optimistic that Kershaw could pitch as soon as Game 3 or 4 if his back issues improve. It’s a sign that the team believes Kershaw’s back spasms, while serious enough to push him back a bit, aren’t extraordinarily severe.

While this is good news, it may end up being too little, too late. The Dodgers wanted length from Kershaw in Game 2 after Walker Buehler lasted just four innings in Game 1. A Game 3 appearance from Kershaw would be ideal, but it’s not clear what kind of shape the Dodger bullpen will be in by that point. That’s especially of concern when Kershaw’s back issues have a history of flaring up unpredictably.

Kershaw has won both of his starts during the postseason, allowing three earned runs and striking out 19 in 14 innings.