Clayton Kershaw had ultimate teammate gesture for fellow Dodger

Clayton Kershaw is providing the wholesome content this week.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin told reporters on Tuesday that Kershaw had a tremendous teammate gesture for him. Gonsolin says that Kershaw got him a custom suit to wear to the All-Star red carpet. Gonsolin added that Kershaw had him sized for the suit before he was even officially named an All-Star, per Dodgers reporter Kirsten Watson.

The 28-year-old Gonsolin is a first-time All-Star this season, thanks to a spotless 11-0 record to go with a 1.62 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 16 starts. Not be outdone, Kershaw is also an NL All-Star this year, going 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 11 starts.

This is Kershaw’s ninth career All-Star appearance though, so it seems that he wanted to make Gonsolin’s first time extra special, especially since All-Star festivities will fittingly be taking place at Dodger Stadium this year.

Gonsolin has yet to reveal what the custom suit actually looks like. But based on Kershaw’s expensive tastes, we probably shouldn’t worry about Gonsolin.