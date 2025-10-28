Clayton Kershaw’s wife Ellen was a nervous wreck during Dodgers star’s Game 3 moment

No Los Angeles Dodgers fan was more nervous about Clayton Kershaw’s pitching appearance in Monday’s World Series Game 3 than his wife, Ellen Kershaw.

The Dodgers and Blue Jays were deadlocked 5-5 in the top of the 12th inning in front of an anxious Dodger Stadium crowd in Los Angeles, Calif. After a couple of quiet innings in extras, Toronto loaded the bases with two outs against reliever Emmet Sheehan.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made the call to get Clayton Kershaw on the mound opposite left-handed-hitting Nathan Lukes. The Blue Jays outfielder worked a full count against the future Hall of Famer before bouncing a ground ball softly toward first base for the final out.

Kershaw got some help from Lukes, who fouled off two potential balls before his groundout. But all that mattered to fans was that the Dodgers legend escaped the pressure-packed moment unscathed. Edgardo Henriquez replaced him in the following inning.

The three-time Cy Young awardee maintained a stone-faced look throughout his brief outing. The same could not be said for Ellen Kershaw. The FOX broadcast showed her reaction during the Lukes at-bat and the emotion and nerves were written all over her face.

The moment clearly meant the world to every single member of the Kershaw family.

Last month, the Dodgers icon announced his decision to retire at season’s end. There’s a real possibility that Kershaw’s unexpected appearance on Monday is the last of his illustrious 18-year career.