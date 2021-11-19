 Skip to main content
Cleveland Guardians have eery mishap on first day of merchandise sales

November 19, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

The Cleveland Guardians finally began selling merchandise on Friday, and unfortunately things did not go off without a hitch.

Workers were hanging the new Guardians sign at the team’s official Progressive Field store when there was a major mishap. The facing that the sign was being mounted to broke, and the sign went crashing to the ground. Tom Withers of The Associated Press shared some photos:

As Withers noted, no one was injured.

The Guardians were supposed to begin selling their new merchandise on Monday, but the launch was pushed back. There was speculation that the delay may have been caused by a lawsuit that has been filed against the franchise.

Between the lawsuit and the broken sign, the Guardians have experienced a few hiccups with their rebranding. They had better hope that is not a reflection of how the product on the field might look.

