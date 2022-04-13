Cleveland is going crazy over rookie Steven Kwan

Steven Kwan has been a big story in Cleveland to start the season, and the fans and team are going crazy over him.

The rookie outfielder set a record by reaching base 15 times over his first four career games. On Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, Kwan was at it again. He went 1-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and an RBI.

Kwan really grabbed attention when he went 5-for-5 with 4 runs scored in the team’s third game of the season. After that game, the Guardians began making jokes about starting a Steven Kwan Fan Club.

Hop on the bus before we head out!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/7SL66VXGI2 — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 11, 2022

The Guardians also said in their Twitter bio that they were a Steven Kwan “stan” account. “Stan” is a slang term for a devoted fan.

What has led to Kwan’s early success? The 5-foot-8 outfielder has exceptional bat control and a great eye.

Before being drafted in the 5th round by Cleveland in 2018, the Oregon State product batted .355 with a .920 OPS in his junior season. Most impressively, Kwan walked 50 times that season and only struck out 18 times. As a sophomore in 2017, Kwan walked 30 times and struck out just 15 times.

Kwan’s incredible bat control has continued since he turned pro. He has walked 100 times and struck out 87 times during his minor league career.

His contact rate in the minors was incredible:

For those thinking Steven Kwan's contact rate is new, these were the Minor Leagues' swing-and-miss rate leaders (min. 300 PA) from '21: 1. KWAN, 2.6%

2. Michael Stefanic, 5.0%

3. Isaac Paredes, 5.2%

4. Kyle Kasser, 5.2%

5. Grant Williams, 5.3% He was elite even among the elite. — Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) April 11, 2022

Kwan has also yet to swing and miss at a pitch in MLB this season:

Steven Kwan has seen 115 @MLB pitches (and counting!). Still no swings & misses That is the longest streak of pitches without a swing & miss for a batter to start his career, among players to debut since 2000 season Prior most: David Fletcher, 100 pitches h/t @EliasSports — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 12, 2022

Some may think that contact is overrated, but when you put the ball in play as much as Kwan does — and you can run — good things will happen. That’s been the case through five games for Kwan this season.

Photo: Apr 7, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians right fielder Steven Kwan (67) hits a single for his first Major League hit during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports