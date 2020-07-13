Cody Bellinger changed his swing during hiatus

Cody Bellinger may be looking a bit different at the plate this season.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Monday that the reigning NL MVP changed his swing during baseball’s hiatus, per Ken Gurnick of MLB.com. Roberts added that Bellinger made the changes because he was not happy with his performance in the second half of last season.

The 25-year-old slugger had a career year in 2019, hitting .305 with 47 homers and 115 RBIs en route to MVP honors. But Bellinger did see his slash line dip from .336/.432/.692 in the first half to .263/.371/.546 in the second half.

Bellinger will have a lot of eyes on him as he follows up his MVP campaign and is even getting some advice from a Dodgers teammate to that effect. The shortened 2020 season should offer some more leeway for tinkering too, so hopefully the new swing is an improved one for the lefty-hitting Bellinger.