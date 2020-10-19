Cody Bellinger jokes about changing his home run celebration

Cody Bellinger gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a scare when his enthusiastic home run celebration in Game 7 of the NLCS ended up hurting his shoulder.

Bellinger and Kiké Hernandez did the traditional elbow slam celebration after Bellinger’s tiebreaking home run. However, their enthusiasm was such that Bellinger actually dislocated his shoulder doing it. He then had to retreat to the clubhouse, where a trainer popped it back into place.

Bellinger said he doesn’t plan on significantly changing the celebration save for one major thing.

“I’m gonna use my left arm,” Bellinger said on MLB Network, via Pedro Moura of The Athletic. “I’ve never dislocated that one.”

Indeed, Bellinger has had to do something similar before. He should be fine for the World Series. That said, he’s doing the smart thing if he adjusts his celebration. No need to risk it.