Cody Bellinger cozy with Giancarlo Stanton’s ex-girlfriend Chase Carter

Chase Carter is going from one MVP to another.

Carter appears to be getting cozy with Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger. A photo of the two appeared on social media that showed them holding hands.

Giancarlo Stanton’s Ex-Girlfriend Model Chase Carter is Now Dating Dodgers Star Cody Bellinger @EgotasticSports https://t.co/VRwgsrcasH — Egotastic! (@egotastic) August 4, 2020

Swipe Sports points out that Bellinger is also now following some people on Instagram who are close to Carter, which is a good sign they are getting close.

Carter, who is an SI swimsuit model, previously dated Giancarlo Stanton. In fact, the two made an official appearance in March 2019. They were said to have been dating since 2018, and Carter even took in Yankees playoff game last fall. Now she appears to have moved on to Bellinger.

Bellinger was the 2019 NL MVP. Stanton was the 2017 NL MVP. If things don’t work out with Bellinger, we have an idea of whom Carter could pursue next.