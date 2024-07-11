Cody Bellinger’s injury could ruin Cubs’ trade deadline plans

The Chicago Cubs got some injury news on Thursday that could negatively impact the team in several ways, both short-term and long-term.

The Cubs placed slugger Cody Bellinger on the injured list Thursday with a fractured left middle finger. Bellinger suffered the injury after being hit by a pitch in Wednesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Bellinger said he would be out through at least the All-Star break, and would likely not be back until late July at best.

Cody Bellinger (fractured left middle finger) is shut down through All-Star break & then begin range of motion rehab. He could be back late July but too soon for Cubs to know how long it’ll take for fracture to heal as it varies. Bellinger: “Extremely disappointed, frustrated.” — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) July 11, 2024

The Bellinger injury is obviously a problem for the Cubs in the short-term. He is one of their most dangerous hitters and has hit .269 with nine home runs in 79 games this season. The Cubs enter play Thursday at 44-49 and cannot afford to fall much further behind, though they have won three in a row. Losing Bellinger will not help matters there.

The other problem is what this means for the Cubs if they cannot turn things around in the next two or three weeks. If the team decided to sell, Bellinger would be a valuable trade chip. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported over the weekend that Bellinger would draw interest if the Cubs decided to sell before the July 30 deadline. Bellinger’s value would undoubtedly take a hit if he is out for significant time, though a more limited absence might not be so bad for his trade value.

The Cubs have had an incredibly frustrating season, especially recently, and frustrations have been boiling over. Bellinger’s injury and the timing of it will only exacerbate those feelings.