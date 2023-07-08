Cubs’ Cody Bellinger gets real on trade rumors amid looming deadline

Cody Bellinger has provided one of the most captivating Chicago Cubs storylines this season. But for how much longer the story unravels within the friendly confines of Wrigley Field remains to be seen.

Bellinger has turned in a bounce-back campaign with the baby bears, slashing .303/.359/.502 in 56 games played this season. He extended his hitting streak to 13 consecutive games after a two-hit outing on Friday in a win over the New York Yankees.

The newfound success has turned Bellinger into one of the most sought-after trade targets with the MLB trade deadline just a few weeks away. The Cubs slugger opened up when asked about a potential midseason move to a contending side.

“I definitely know what is possible,” Bellinger told ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. “But I like being here and focusing on helping this team win while I am here and hopefully we can get on a roll and stay together. We have a really good group here.”

After three down seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Bellinger has shown flashes in a Cubs uniform of the hitter that he once was during his 2019 National League MVP season. Through seven games in the month of July, he’s sporting an eye-popping .556 batting average with an OPS of 1.419.

Bellinger is currently on a 1-year, $17.5 million deal with a mutual option for an additional year.

If Bellinger continues to swing a blazing-hot bat before the August 1 trade deadline, the Cubs are going to have every contender calling them to strike a deal.