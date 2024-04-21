College baseball players team up for potential catch of the year

One of the greatest team efforts you will ever see took place on the college baseball diamond over the weekend.

Two outfielders for the Oakland University baseball team made a wild catch together — that’s right, together — during their team’s 7-3 win over Northern Kentucky in Rochester Hills, Mich.

Oakland was leading 6-0 in the top of the fourth inning when a Northern Kentucky player hit a deep fly ball to left-center field. Left fielder John Lauinger leaped at the wall to rob a home run and got his glove on the ball, but he could not secure the catch. The ball deflected off Lauinger’s ball and back into the field of play, where center fielder Reggie Bussey made a diving catch on the warning track.

You have to see it to believe it:

The entire play was incredible, but the awareness and quick reaction from Bussey was on another level. Most players would have just turned into spectators at that point, but he somehow stuck with the play.

That may have been even more impressive than the jaw-dropping backflip catch we recently saw an outfielder make.