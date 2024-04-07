Savannah Bananas player makes absolutely jaw-dropping catch

DR Meadows has done it again.

The Savannah Bananas have exploded in popularity over the past few years, and Meadows has contributed to the growth with his insane on-field acrobatics. Last season, Meadows and the Bananas went viral after the center fielder caught a fly ball while doing a backflip. You can see the video here.

Meadows accomplished the same feat on Saturday night during the Bananas’ game against their touring partner, the Savannah Party Animals. Only this time, he did it without a glove.

ARE YOU KIDDING?! DR Meadows makes a barehanded backflip catch in centerfield‼️ pic.twitter.com/o4dU9Jp62a — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) April 7, 2024

No wonder more and more former MLB players want to have some fun with the Bananas. The catch Meadows made last year was already one of the best you will ever see on a baseball field. The fact that he somehow made it even better is just absurd.