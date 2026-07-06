Corbin Carroll had a strong message about the state of Diamondbacks

As the MLB trade deadline looms, the Arizona Diamondbacks continue to languish in mediocrity.

They are not doing so great down the stretch of the first half of the 2026 MLB season, as they are under .500 with a 44-45 record following a 3-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in a series finale on Sunday at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz.

Arizona has also lost six of its last nine outings, and the team’s struggles has elicited a frank takeaway from star outfielder Corbin Carroll .

“Kind of scuffling would be the word I would use,” Carroll said about the Diamondbacks’ form, via Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports.

“I think we’re not playing the way that we need to play if we want to be in a position where we’re going to do something with this season.”

Playing in the same division as the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers doesn’t make the path to the playoffs any easier for the Diamondbacks, but they haven’t done themselves any favors either.

Through Sunday, Arizona is just 26th in the big leagues overall with a .689 OPS and 18th with a 4.28 ERA.

Carroll and the Diamondbacks can still build momentum heading into the All-Star break, with a series coming up against the San Diego Padres before facing the Dodgers to conclude the first half of the season.