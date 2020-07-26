Corey Kluber leaves game with right shoulder tightness

Corey Kluber’s Texas Rangers debut lasted just one inning before he was forced from the game with an injury.

Kluber was pulled from his start Sunday after one frame with right shoulder tightness, and will be further evaluated on Monday.

Kluber – "tightness in his right shoulder". Examined by Keith Meister, will be re-evaluated tomorrow. Said he felt it in the first few pitches and it progressively got tighter as the inning went on. — Levi Weaver (@ThreeTwoEephus) July 26, 2020

Kluber threw just 18 pitches before he was removed, walking one and striking out one while allowing no hits.

Nobody ever wants to hear about a pitcher having issues with his throwing shoulder, so hopefully this is nothing serious. Kluber was a marquee offseason acquisition by the Rangers, who had hoped the 34-year-old former Cy Young winner could anchor the team’s rotation. He made just seven starts last season due to a fractured arm he suffered when he was struck by a line drive.