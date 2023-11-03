Corey Seager taunts Astros at Rangers’ World Series parade

The Texas Rangers’ World Series win is only going to strengthen the team’s growing rivalry with the Houston Astros, and shortstop Corey Seager made that clear at the team’s victory parade on Friday.

Seager taunted the Astros by echoing one of their viral phrases while speaking at the parade. He closed his speech by echoing something Astros third baseman Alex Bregman said when Houston beat Texas to the AL West crown on the final day of the regular season.

“Everybody was wondering what would happen if the Rangers didn’t win the World Series. I guess we’ll never know,” Seager said.

Seager’s quote is almost identical to what Bregman told his Astros teammates following the team’s AL West clinch on the final day of the season. Houston won the division largely because Texas collapsed and lost three of four in Seattle on the final weekend of the season.

I guess we’ll never know 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/86jCyYO8d8 — Houston Astros (@astros) October 1, 2023

The Rangers and their fans were certainly aware of Bregman’s words and obviously took it as a sign of disrespect. The two teams wound up meeting in the ALCS, where the Rangers won in seven dramatic games, one of which featured a bench-clearing incident.

The AL West now features the last two World Series champions, and neither team likes the other very much. It should make for some real excitement when they meet in 2024.