Corey Seager at center of major bidding war?

Corey Seager is among the top free agents this offseason, and he will likely command top dollar. He may also benefit from one of the most coveted free agent scenarios.

MLB reporter Jon Heyman said Tuesday that the Yankees and Dodgers “are both playing for” Seager.

Yankees and Dodgers are both playing for star SS Corey Seager. For a big free agent, this tandem of marquee teams is like the Holy Grail. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 17, 2021

Heyman’s wording is odd, but the implication is both teams are making a strong effort to sign Seager. The Yankees and Dodgers are among the two biggest heavyweights in the league, holding the deepest pockets when they want to spend. The only scenario that might be more ideal for a free agent was back in the day when the Yankees and Red Sox were fighting over a player.

For today’s game, having the Dodgers and Yankees fighting over you leads to a lucrative deal. Just ask Gerrit Cole about that.

Seager, 27, is a career .297 hitter with an .870 OPS. He could just be entering his prime, which makes him a good candidate for a long-term deal. Seager also plays a premium position at shortstop.

The Dodgers should be fine if they lose Seager since they have Trea Turner, but they’re not really in the business of letting top players go. One of the only downsides to Seager has been injury issues. He’s recovered from Tommy John surgery (odd for a position player), and he’s also missed time due to a hamstring strain and broken bone in his hand.

Photo: Kim Clement-USA TODAY Sports