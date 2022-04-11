Corey Seager keeping 1 unique superstition from his Dodgers days

Corey Seager plays for the Texas Rangers now, but he is still acting like a Los Angeles Dodger in one notable way.

The Rangers slugger Seager revealed this week that he is keeping a unique superstition from his Dodgers days. Seager and the Dodgers won the World Series in 2020 at the Rangers’ home ballpark, Globe Life Field, which was the neutral site host for the postseason that year because of the pandemic. Now that Seager is actually playing for the Rangers, he is using the same locker that he had for that 2020 playoff run.

“When I signed, I asked if I could have that locker,” said Seager, per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. “It’s a lucky locker.”

That locker definitely must have had some magic for Seager. He was named both NLCS and World Series MVP for the Dodgers that season in what remains the only championship ring of Seager’s career thus far.

Seager signed a gargantuan ten-year, $325 million deal with the Rangers this past offseason and is already making awesome highlights with them. But all of that money aside, Seager getting his lucky locker back is something that is truly (as Mastercard used to say) priceless.

Photo: Sep 16, 2016; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) looks on in the dugout against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. The Dodgers won 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports