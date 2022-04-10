Corey Seager snaps bat in bizarre fashion on base hit

Corey Seager must be ridiculously strong to do what he did against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

The Texas Rangers shortstop snapped his bat at the handle on a swing during Sunday’s game. Remarkably, he managed to hang on to both ends of the bat as he singled to left.

Corey Seager might need to try putting his bat handle in rice pic.twitter.com/wcKVqAL2f7 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 10, 2022

Bally Sports Southwest sideline reporter Emily Jones managed to get her hands on the bat and showed just how bizarre the break was.

Nobody seems to have seen anything like this before. We have seen broken bat home runs, but in that instance, the barrel of the bat went flying, as one would expect. Seeing a hitter carry both parts of a broken bat like this is pretty ridiculous.

The good news for Seager? He’s making enough money to get as many bats as he wants.