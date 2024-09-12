Could Shohei Ohtani pitch for the Dodgers in the playoffs?

The Los Angeles Dodgers had previously ruled out using Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher at any point in the 2024 season. Now, the door sounds like it is open a tiny bit.

In a Thursday column, Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times argued that the Dodgers should consider using Ohtani as a reliever in certain spots during the postseason. His column featured a noteworthy quote from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who did not completely rule out the possibility.

“I wouldn’t say no way … I’m not going to close the door 100%,” Roberts said.

However, the Dodger manager did lay out a host of reasons why such a scenario is still highly unlikely.

“If I was scripting a movie or writing a book, it would be a no-brainer that he comes out of rehabilitation and throws the last pitch,” Roberts added. “The problem is, in reality, he hasn’t thrown a leverage pitch in over a year. If he were to come out and it does go awry, it’s not worth potential injury. You just cannot duplicate the stress of that one inning. I just don’t think it’s worth it.”

Ohtani has been throwing off a mound recently, suggesting that his rehab from elbow surgery is still going well. As Roberts suggested, however, there is a huge difference between throwing bullpens and pitching high-stress innings in the playoffs. That makes this scenario highly unlikely, though it is notable that Roberts is still not slamming the door shut on it.

Ohtani last pitched in a game on Aug. 23, 2023, while still a member of the Los Angeles Angels. The Dodgers expect him back for 2025, but probably no sooner than that.