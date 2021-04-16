Craig Counsell critical of MLB over Cubs suspensions

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell is not happy with Major League Baseball over punishments handed down to the Chicago Cubs.

On Thursday, Cubs pitcher Ryan Tepera received a three-game suspension for intentionally throwing at Milwaukee pitcher Brandon Woodruff during Tuesday’s game. The punishment was handed down in light of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras essentially admitting that Woodruff was hit on purpose in response to multiple Cubs being hit by pitches during recent games between the two teams.

That admission, coupled with the perceived light punishment for Tepera, inspired Counsell to speak out on Friday.

Craig Counsell not overly impressed with the suspensions handed down to the Cubs: "Nothing has changed in their (the league) policy. I don't think what they're doing is any deterrent at all." Would not go on…told reporters to 'figure out' what would be a deterrent. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) April 16, 2021

It’s easy to see why Counsell would be annoyed. A three-game suspension isn’t much of a deterrent for an intentional hit batsman, even though it wasn’t Tepera who admitted to throwing at Woodruff. On the other hand, the Cubs would likely ask why the Brewers have been hitting so many of their players without any repercussions.

Whatever the case, no amount of suspensions are likely to cool down this rivalry given how heated it appears to have become.