Video: Willson Contreras disrespects Brewers after big home run

April 13, 2021
by Larry Brown

Willson Contreras shush

Willson Contreras continues to keep things heated between himself and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Last week, Contreras got upset with the Brewers after he was hit by a pitch in an April 6 game. Contreras was oddly upset about being hit despite literally leaning in to try and get hit.

Fast forward to Tuesday, and Contreras was hit on the finger in the fourth inning. The next inning, the Cubs retaliated by throwing behind Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff.

So guess what happened when Contreras hit a 2-run home run to put his Cubs up 3-2 on Milwaukee in the eighth? Yep, he stared down the Brewers and gave a serious bat toss.

Contreras also shushed the fans:

Contreras is known for giving huge bat flips, so this isn’t new. His actions after home runs have even upset his teammates in the past.

This time, Contreras’ Cubs got the win 3-2 thanks to his big hit, but the tension between him and Milwaukee will continue.

