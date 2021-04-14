Video: Willson Contreras disrespects Brewers after big home run

Willson Contreras continues to keep things heated between himself and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Last week, Contreras got upset with the Brewers after he was hit by a pitch in an April 6 game. Contreras was oddly upset about being hit despite literally leaning in to try and get hit.

Just a friendly reminder that the Cubs are now intentionally throwing at the Brewers because Willson Contreras got upset that he got hit after he tried to get hit. pic.twitter.com/Ll43VJtNcH — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 14, 2021

Fast forward to Tuesday, and Contreras was hit on the finger in the fourth inning. The next inning, the Cubs retaliated by throwing behind Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff.

I understand Brewers pitchers have hit Willson Contreras a few times, all accidentally. But Contreras lost his right to complain when he tried to get hit on purpose. The only team to intentionally throw at a batter in all of this has been the Cubs here. pic.twitter.com/BPHDVfLvPR — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 14, 2021

So guess what happened when Contreras hit a 2-run home run to put his Cubs up 3-2 on Milwaukee in the eighth? Yep, he stared down the Brewers and gave a serious bat toss.

Contreras also shushed the fans:

Willson Contreras certainly enjoyed that go-ahead 2-run HR in the 8th against the Brewers. He took his time out of the box and emphatically threw his bat toward the Cubs dugout. He shushed Brewers fans as he rounded the bases: pic.twitter.com/aVlGAKQG61 — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) April 14, 2021

Contreras is known for giving huge bat flips, so this isn’t new. His actions after home runs have even upset his teammates in the past.

This time, Contreras’ Cubs got the win 3-2 thanks to his big hit, but the tension between him and Milwaukee will continue.