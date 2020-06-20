Ex-Cubs SS Addison Russell signs to play in Korea

Addison Russell is attempting to continue his baseball career in another country.

Russell has signed a one-year contract with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization. The deal is for $530,000 and will run through the rest of the season.

Korean teams are permitted to sign three foreign players, with a maximum of two pitchers. The Heroes had an open spot with a non-pitching foreign player and decided to sign Russell, who replaces Taylor Motter. Motter was released at the end of May after batting just .114.

Russell will have to receive a work permit and then be quarantined for 14 days upon arriving in the country before being able to join his team.

The 26-year-old was non-tendered by the Chicago Cubs in December after batting just .237 with a .699 OPS in 82 games last year. He was suspended 40 games for the 2019 season due to a violation of MLB’s domestic violence policy.

Russell is capable of playing second base in addition to shortstop. He is a career .242 hitter with a .704 OPS.