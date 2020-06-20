pixel 1
header
Saturday, June 20, 2020

Ex-Cubs SS Addison Russell signs to play in Korea

June 20, 2020
by Larry Brown

Addison Russell

Addison Russell is attempting to continue his baseball career in another country.

Russell has signed a one-year contract with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization. The deal is for $530,000 and will run through the rest of the season.

Korean teams are permitted to sign three foreign players, with a maximum of two pitchers. The Heroes had an open spot with a non-pitching foreign player and decided to sign Russell, who replaces Taylor Motter. Motter was released at the end of May after batting just .114.

Russell will have to receive a work permit and then be quarantined for 14 days upon arriving in the country before being able to join his team.

The 26-year-old was non-tendered by the Chicago Cubs in December after batting just .237 with a .699 OPS in 82 games last year. He was suspended 40 games for the 2019 season due to a violation of MLB’s domestic violence policy.

Russell is capable of playing second base in addition to shortstop. He is a career .242 hitter with a .704 OPS.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus