Report: Cubs eyeing a 3-time All-Star bat to replace Kyle Tucker

The Chicago Cubs are already appear to have their contingency plan for Kyle Tucker’s departure.

Chicago is showing renewed interest in three-time All-Star infielder Alex Bregman, Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reported on Thursday. The report notes that the Cubs already pursued Bregman last winter, adding that he is the type of two-way player that the team has repeatedly targeted.

This latest development comes as Tucker, himself a four-time All-Star, is viewed as unlikely to return to the Cubs as a free agent this offseason. In fact, Tucker was spotted earlier this week meeting with a top World Series contender.

As for Bregman, 31, he hit .273 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs over 114 total games last season for the Boston Red Sox. Bregman, who just signed with Boston last winter, exercised his contract opt-out clause and is thus available to sign as a free agent once again.

Obviously, Bregman, a primary third baseman with some experience at shortstop, plays a completely different position than Tucker, a right fielder. But Bregman could help the Cubs recoup some of Tucker’s production at the plate, particularly as a potential designated hitter option.

When it comes to Bregman’s market, there is another notable contender that the two-time World Series champion nearly signed with last offseason instead. But with the Cubs fully bracing themselves for Tucker’s exit, it looks like they will be a serious player for the veteran righty hitter Bregman.