Fans all said the same thing about Blue Jays meeting with Kyle Tucker

Toronto Blue Jays fans are trying hard not to fall for the pump-fake again.

The Blue Jays met on Wednesday with top free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker, Robert Murray of FanSided reported. The meeting reportedly took place at Toronto’s facility in Dunedin, Fla., which is very close to Tucker’s hometown of Tampa, Fla.

In response to the meeting, fans all said the same thing over social media. They compared Toronto’s meeting with Tucker to the Shohei Ohtani free agency situation from two years ago during which planes were being tracked.

Get our your plane tracking apps https://t.co/fhvHk3GM7b — A.Mazon (@afmazon) December 4, 2025

Not legit until Jon Morosi reports that Tucker is on a plane en route to Toronto https://t.co/1X7bxTZFDI — Purple Drank (@purpledrank0) December 4, 2025

this has Ohtani is on a plane to toronto vibes — BINK (@therealbink1) December 4, 2025

This is the Shohei Ohtani plane incident all over again. — Matt Davis (@ByMattDavis) December 4, 2025

Prior to signing with the Dodgers in 2023, Ohtani met with the Blue Jays and even seemed at one point to be Toronto-bound. A flight to Toronto allegedly carrying Ohtani was even tracked extensively online, but that plane ultimately ended up having the wrong celebrity on it instead. Days later, Ohtani decided to join the Dodgers as a free agent instead, leaving the Blue Jays reportedly feeling like they were used.

As for the four-time All-Star Tucker, he is perhaps the single most coveted free agent hitter on the market this offseason. He is not expected to return to the Chicago Cubs in free agency, opening the door for a bidding war for Tucker’s services.

Toronto fans did unfortunately get a repeat in 2024 of the Ohtani situation when Juan Soto, the top available free agent prize that offseason, met with them but eventually decided to sign with the New York Mets. Now the Blue Jays faithful will be hoping that lightning doesn’t strike the same place thrice amid the team’s meeting with Tucker.