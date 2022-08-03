Cubs announcers roast vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina

The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast.

Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.

Cubs broadcast compares Wainwright & Molina using PitchCom to giving your grandparents a smartphone #stlcards pic.twitter.com/V9WVJxJtNA — VHS (@VanHicklestein) August 3, 2022

“How about the old fellas utilizing PitchCom?” Sciambi said. “They were the last team to use PitchCom. So it’s a little bit like, you know, you give your grandparents a smartphone. Slowly but surely, they’re like, this newfangled phone works pretty good.”

No, Molina and Wainwright are not that old. That said, they do have a combined age of 80, so if anyone was going to be the subject of this joke, it basically has to be them. Plus, Sciambi does have a point about how some veteran players have been a bit slower to embrace the new technology than others.

For what it’s worth, PitchCom seemed to work just fine for the two veterans. Wainwright tossed seven shutout innings in a 6-0 St. Louis victory.