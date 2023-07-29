 Skip to main content
Cubs may pull surprising move with Cody Bellinger

July 29, 2023
by Larry Brown
Cody Bellinger in a Cubs hat looking on

Apr 28, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger (24) returns to the dugout after the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs could pull a surprising move with Cody Bellinger.

The Cubs were 43-50 as of July 17 and looked to almost certainly be sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline. That meant some of their desirable players like Bellinger and Marcus Stroman would have been trade targets. Bellinger likely would have been dealt to another team.

But then something funny happened: the Cubs started to win.

The Cubs have gone 9-1 since that point, and entered Saturday on a 7-game winning streak. The recent hot streak apparently has the Cubs rethinking things and considering keeping their top players.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman says the team isn’t convinced about trading Bellinger or Stroman.

FS1’s Ken Rosenthal also said Saturday that he does not believe the Cubs will be sellers.

Bellinger has a been a big reason for the Cubs’ winning streak. He is batting .319 with 15 doubles and 15 home runs this season. The 2019 NL MVP has a .915 OPS and has been particularly hot in July.

This month, Bellinger is batting .427 with a 1.196 OPS. He had clubbed 8 home runs and driven in 24 runs entering play on Saturday.

