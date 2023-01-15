Cubs agree to contract with World Series champion

The Chicago Cubs are bringing in a player who is fresh off a World Series.

The Cubs reached agreement on a 2-year deal with Trey Mancini. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reports that the deal includes an option to terminate after one year.

News: Free agent Trey Mancini is in agreement with the Cubs on a 2 year deal which includes an opt out, sources tell ESPN. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) January 15, 2023

Mancini was an 8th-round draft pick by the Baltimore Orioles in 2013 and made it to the majors in 2016. He established himself as a power hitter in his first three seasons. The 30-year-old slugged 24 home runs in each of his first two full seasons, and he slugged a career-high 35 homers in 2019.

Mancini was traded by the Orioles to the Houston Astros last season and won the World Series.

For his career, Mancini is a .265 hitter with a .787 OPS.

Mancini joins Eric Hosmer as the Cubs’ options for first base. Hosmer is a lefty, while Mancini is right handed. Mancini could also play in the outfield or serve as a designated hitter.