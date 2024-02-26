Cubs signing former All-Star infielder

The Chicago Cubs on Sunday reportedly brought in some veteran help to provide depth at first base.

The Cubs signed first baseman Garrett Cooper to a minor-league deal, according to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald.

First Baseman Garrett Cooper is signing with the Chicago Cubs per source. NRI. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) February 26, 2024

Cooper made his first All-Star team in 2022 as a member of the Miami Marlins. The 33-year-old batted .261 with an OPS of .752 that season and tallied 9 home runs and 50 RBIs across 119 games.

Cooper’s production wasn’t far off the following year. The 7-year veteran split time with the Marlins and San Diego Padres, batting .251 with 17 home runs in 123 games played.

The Cubs didn’t exactly have an everyday first baseman in 2023. Cody Bellinger, who the Cubs recently re-signed to a long-term deal, led the team with just 59 games played at first base. Bellinger split time with Trey Mancini (51 games), Matt Mervis (27 games), and Jeimer Candelario (21 games) at the position.

Bellinger was used more as an outfielder last season. If Cubs manager Craig Counsell opts to keep his former MVP in the outfield, Cooper could potentially be a name to watch as the team figures out its first base situation.